Hayden Hurst, former Falcons tight end, diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Hayden Hurst #81 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with his team after he scores a touch down during the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Atlanta Falcons and current Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, according to his family.

Hurst took a hit on Nov. 9 in the Panthers’ game against the Chicago Bears and entered concussion protocol.

On Wednesday, Hurst’s father, Jerry, said his son saw an independent neurologist., who diagnosed him with post-traumatic amnesia.

“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!” Jerry Hurst posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What is post-traumatic amnesia? The Headway Brain Injury Association defines it as “time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake, but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner.”

The association says symptoms can include confusion, agitation, the tendency to wander and uncharacteristic behaviors. According to Headway, it could last for minutes, days, weeks or even months.

Channel 2′s sister station, WSOC-TV in Charlotte, reported Hurst did return to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since the injury but was still in concussion protocol.

The Panthers did not comment on Hurst’s father’s statement.

Hurst played for the Falcons during the 2020 and 2021 seasons after the Baltimore Ravens traded him to Atlanta. He played 29 games in a Falcons uniform and recorded nine touchdowns and 792 receiving yards.

