Hawks star Trae Young to co-own new Major League Pickleball team

Hawks star Trae Young to co-own new Major League Pickleball team ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is now a co-owner of the Atlanta Bouncers, a brand-new Major League Pickleball team.

Young announced the news on social media Wednesday morning.

The team was established this year and its name pays homage to Atlanta’s bar scene, according to the Major League Pickleball website.

According to the site, the team is owned by Anheuser-Busch.

The team has four players listed on its roster: Parris Rodd, Pablo Tellez, Hunter Johnson and Simone Jardim.

Atlanta will play its first Major League Pickleball tournament of the year this weekend.

Pickleball is considered America’s fastest-growing sport and is quickly gaining popularity across the metro.

