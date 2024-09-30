Local

Hawks legend, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at age 58

Dikembe Mutombo: What you need to know

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks and NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has died at age 58 after a battle with brain cancer.

Mutombo spent five seasons with the Hawks from 1996 to 2001. Mutombo, who was born in the Congo, was known for helping grow the game in Africa.

Back in 2022, Mutombo announced that he would be undergoing treatment in Atlanta.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

