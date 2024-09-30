Hawks legend, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at age 58

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks and NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has died at age 58 after a battle with brain cancer.

Mutombo spent five seasons with the Hawks from 1996 to 2001. Mutombo, who was born in the Congo, was known for helping grow the game in Africa.

Back in 2022, Mutombo announced that he would be undergoing treatment in Atlanta.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement: