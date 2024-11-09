Local

Have you seen her? Marietta police search for 89-year-old who left assisted living facility

By WSBTV

Patricia Miele

By WSBTV

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are searching for an elderly woman who left her assisted living facility on Friday night.

Police said 89-year-old Patricia Miele was last seen at the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Whitlock Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Now, Marietta police are asking for help finding her. Police described her as at-risk and said she is hearing impaired and does not have her eyeglasses.

Officers also said she had been showing recent signs of confusion and she is new to the facility.

Police said she was last seen wearing a purple floral shirt, blue jeans, and slip-on Sketcher shoes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!