Hartsfield-Jackson set to begin construction on new parking lot next month

Construction at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport north terminal parking deck

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is set to begin construction on a new parking lot to increase parking capacity at the world’s busiest airport.

Airport officials say the new lot will also implement smart technology.

The South Economy lot will close on Oct. 23. The work is part of a years-long project to reinforce and eventually replace the domestic terminal’s parking decks, which are more than 40 years old.

On Thursday, airport officials will address the media and discuss the need for this new lot.

Officials will also provide separate parking plans for travelers impacted by the construction.

