Handful of Georgians tried casting multiple ballots during early voting period

Election 2024 Russia FILE -- A polling place during primary voting, May 21, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. A video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of “Russian influence actors,” U.S. intelligence officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, file) (Mike Stewart/AP)

ATLANTA — The early voting period ahead of the presidential election has ended in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says early voting records were shattered, but a handful of people illegally tried to raise those numbers.

During the early voting period, more than 4,000,000 people cast their ballots early or by mail-in absentee, meaning more than half of Georgia’s registered voters have already hit the polls.

But Raffensperger says his office has identified four people who tried to cast at least one more ballot.

He says those people may have violated state law and used “various tactics” to cast multiple votes during the early voting period.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding those potential violations. If they are found to have broken the law, local district attorneys will have to decide if they want to bring charges.

Raffensperger didn’t comment on where those people are located.

