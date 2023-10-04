Handcuffed man involved in car crash leads Atlanta police to arrest police impersonator

ATLANTA — Last month, the discovery of a handcuffed man involved in a car accident led to the arrest of a police impersonator.

On September 1, around 3 a.m., Atlanta officers responded to reports of a car accident near Fair Drive SW and Metropolitan Parkway SW.

The responding officer noticed that the passenger in one of the vehicles, later identified as 47-year-old Samuel Smith, was handcuffed.

Smith appeared to be heavily intoxicated, so the officer spoke to the vehicle’s driver, Smith’s wife, Patricia, and learned an “officer” handcuffed her husband while they were at an adult entertainment club nearby.

The officer went to the club to investigate and made contact with Terence Jacks, 49, who was wearing a vest with a “police” patch, a Department of Homeland Security badge, a radio and a handgun.

Jacks also had a sedan that was equipped with blue lights and police decals.

Jacks told the officer he was working as a security guard for the club and had placed Samuel Smith in handcuffs but Smith ran into an SUV and left.

Though Jacks presented officers with what he claimed were Department of Homeland Security credentials, officers investigated and determined he was not a special agent.

Jacks was arrested and charged with impersonating a public officer or employee and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

His law enforcement equipment was also seized.

Patricia Smith was found to be at fault in the accident and was charged with DUI less safe, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Samuel Smith had an active warrant out of Fulton County and was also taken into custody.

