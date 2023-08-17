Local

Hall County man faces child sex charges after victims told family member

Omar Resendiz-Lira (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Flowery Branch man has been arrested on warrants in a child molestation case.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Omar Resendiz-Lira in the 4600 block of Hog Mountain Road on Thursday, August 10.

According to the initial investigation, Resendiz-Lira molested a boy under the age of 16 in the presence of a girl, also under the age of 16 at his home on Oakfern Court in late July.

The victims told a family member, who then reported the incident to the sheriff’s office on the evening of July 30.

Deputies took Resendiz-Lira to the Hall County Jail where he remained without bond as of Monday morning.

He is charged with a felony count of child molestation and a misdemeanor count of third-degree cruelty to children.

