Hall County man awaiting molestation trial accused of assaulting another victim

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Flowery Branch man awaiting trial for molestation charges has allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old James Kenneth Evans was arrested in April 2021 for crimes committed against the first victim. Those crimes reportedly happened in 2017 and 2020.

Evans was recently awaiting trial at the Hall County Superior Court for the first victim when he allegedly assaulted a second victim.

In light of his most recent offense, Evans is charged with child molestation, rape, and sexual battery with a child under age 16.

Evans was previously accused of ongoing sexual assaults on a girl under the age of 10. Deputies said those crimes happened between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2015.

The sheriff’s office said the second victim went to law enforcement about Evans’ crimes last month. He was charged with the latest crimes on Monday.

Evans remains behind bars at the Hall County Jail.

