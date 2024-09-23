Hall County football player stabs teammate during locker room fight

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Hall County football players are facing criminal charges from a fight in the locker room after practice.

The fight happened at East Hall High School on Wednesday, according to the Hall County School District. The teens have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old player picked up a 14-year-old teammate and slammed him into a locker. The 14-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the other teen in the leg.

Deputies arrested both teenagers. The 14-year-old faces aggravated assault charge and was taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

The 16-year-old faces simple battery charge and was released to his parents.

“Violence toward any student or staff member is unacceptable, and will be dealt with accordingly by the HCSD,” the district said in a statement.