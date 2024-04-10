Local

Hall County deputies searching for Gainesville man for charges of rape, sexual abuse of minor

By WSBTV

Andres Alonzo Perez (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say they’re searching for a man from Gainesville in relation to arrest warrants for sexual abuse and rape.

According to HCSO, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 31-year-old Andres Alonzo Perez for charges of rape and sexually abusing a minor from a March 30 incident.

Perez was last seen near Calvary Church Road, according to deputies.

Deputies said Perez has a cross tattoo on one arm and may have a Mohican-style haircut, and has been seen at times with a mustache.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, HCSO at 770-536-8812, or investigators at 770-718-5534.

Information about Perez can also be sent to here.

