As hacking deadline approaches, expert worries other Georgia residents’ information may be at risk

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The clock is ticking on Fulton County, again.

Hackers from the ransomware group, LockBit, said Fulton County has until Thursday to pay a ransom or they’ll see data released to the dark web.

Last week, a British-led group of law enforcement, which included the FBI, claimed to have disrupted the malware group. However, the group seems to have been resurfaced.

“If you knock them down, just like the mythology of the hydra, chop off the head, and two more come back up,” said the chief technical officer at Critical Path Security Rick Hudson.

Hudson said LockBit essentially franchises out the technology and has mirror services that have allowed the group to resume functioning.

“There were other sites all over the world that were just sitting in the back, ready to be restored somewhere,” Hudson said.

Fulton County has not released what information may be held at ransom. However, Hudson worries that hackers could have information about anyone who has interacted with the county.

“Your life is in their servers. Anything from their HIV clinics to birth records, to birth certificates,” Hudson said. “When you really look at it, they’ve got everyone who lives, in some way, on their servers.”

Again, Fulton County does not know if any personal information is in the hands of hackers. They have also promised to work with anyone whose information is leaked.

However, Hudson is worried about the problems himself.

“I lived in Fulton County for over 23 years. As such, they have a lot of data on me,” Hudson said. “I’m concerned like any other citizen should be. I’ve taken precautions like everyone should to guard my data.”

Hudson says anyone concerned should monitor their credit, strengthen passwords, and even let their mortgage holder know about the risks of a hack.

