Gwinnett police use new GA law to go after drug dealers, another murder suspect behind bars

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Another accused fentanyl dealer is behind bars in Gwinnett County facing murder charges.

Police continue to use a new state law to go after drug dealers.

David Lancaster is someone who police said sold fentanyl to two different people who died from it.

His arrest comes as police have more tools to put away accused drug dealers.

Lancaster was already accused of causing two deadly fentanyl overdoses before investigators found more drugs with him on Monday.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit seized methamphetamine, an electronic scale, and a gun when they arrested him in Atlanta.

Lancaster is the latest accused fentanyl dealer arrested for murder in Gwinnett County.

Stasia Screws lost her 25-year-old son Jaspen in May to a fentanyl overdose.

In July, police arrested Cara Edelkind and charged her with murder for allegedly selling him the drugs that caused his death.

“We talk to our kid. It won’t happen to our kid. You know, we said all those things and it is affecting our family in the worst way,” Stasia Screws said.

The two arrests in less than a month come as Gwinnett Police continue to use the new state law called Austin’s Law.

It gives police departments more ways to charge people accused of dealing deadly doses of fentanyl.

“This new law has impacted stiffer penalties for trafficking illicit drugs,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County Police said.

Lancaster was wanted for the deaths of a man last year and another man in January.

Police want to keep getting the message out that investigators won’t stop tracking down the ones supplying fentanyl in Gwinnett County.

“You can be charged with murder,” Madiedo said.