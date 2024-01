Gwinnett County, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently involved in a SWAT standoff with a person barricaded inside a home in Grayson.

The incident is happening at a home on Winding Way. SWAT teams are currently working to negotiate with the person inside.

It’s unclear if anyone else is inside the home or if the person is armed.

Police have not said what led up to the standoff or identified the suspect.

