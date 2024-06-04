Gwinnett police searching for 16-year-old last seen on security camera running out front door

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for months, after doorbell camera video showed her run from her home.

Asata Amun vanished from her home on Westoak Court in Buford on Feb. 1. She didn’t take anything with her and hasn’t been heard from since.

The day before she vanished, Gwinnett police said she was disciplined by administrators in her school, which they believe might have provoked her to leave the house.

According to family members, Amun did not talk about running away and they are hopeful someone may come forward with information about her location.

Amun is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com . Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

©2024 Cox Media Group