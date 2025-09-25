Local

Gwinnett County police searching for Facebook fraudster

By WSB Radio News Staff
BOLO for Anthony Sherlock (Gwinnett County PD)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

Corporal Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett police says 33-year-old Anthony Sherlock met with an individual from Facebook Marketplace to buy a vehicle at a bank.

It was later discovered that he purchased it with a fraudulent check.

The woman who was selling the car is now out $13,000.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Sherlock’s wanted in at least four other cases in Gwinnett.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, and weighs 155lbs.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!