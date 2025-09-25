Gwinnett County police searching for Facebook fraudster

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

Corporal Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett police says 33-year-old Anthony Sherlock met with an individual from Facebook Marketplace to buy a vehicle at a bank.

It was later discovered that he purchased it with a fraudulent check.

The woman who was selling the car is now out $13,000.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Sherlock’s wanted in at least four other cases in Gwinnett.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, and weighs 155lbs.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.