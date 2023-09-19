Authorities in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

On September 9, Gwinnett Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle tells 95.5 WSB a man was taking out his trash at the Grove Point Apartments on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, when he was confronted by two individuals.

“One of the suspects pistol whipped the victim in the head and shot him in the leg,” Gwinnett Police said in a statement this week.

One suspect was described as a Black male, “heavy set, with dreads,” authorities add. “He was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt.”

Police have a photo of the suspects that was captured on a nearby doorbell camera. “Another suspect was described as a skinny Black male with a short afro,” police say. “He was wearing blue jeans, green underwear and a black hoody.”

Gwinnett police looking to identify 2 suspects in violent armed robbery (Gwinnett Police Department)

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.





