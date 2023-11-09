Gwinnett police looking for homicide suspect in Buford

Gwinnett Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

On October 16th, shortly before 3AM, officers of the North Precinct went to investigate a “person shot” call at a home on Allen Street in Buford.

They discovered a critically injured adult male inside a parked vehicle.

He was transported to the local hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Quentin Cantrell of Buford, who was 35 years old.

Following some tips, police are looking for 33-year-old, Rodericus Jackson of Buford as well as at least two other persons of interest who may be involved.

Jackson’s location is currently unknown. If anyone has any information, please call the Gwinnett Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The phone numbers for the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) detectives is 770-513-5300. To contact Crime Stoppers, the number is 404-577-TIPS(8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

As the investigation is still active, detectives are looking for a motive for the crime.

©2023 Cox Media Group