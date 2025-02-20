Gwinnett police investigating elementary school student who brought gun on school bus

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are investigating an incident involving an elementary school student who brought a gun on a school bus earlier this week.

Harbins Elementary School Principal Jimmy Lovett sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday alerting them to a serious incident that happened on a school bus Tuesday evening.

The letter stated that a student had showed other students a gun while on a school bus and then again once after the student exited the school bus.

Information about the student who brought the gun onboard hasn’t been released. No one was injured.

Lovett says that the student will face maximum disciplinary action and out of an abundance of caution school resource officers will be present this week at school and also at the bus stop where the incident happened.

“Possessing (a weapon) on the bus or school property is not only a violation of our student disciplinary policy but also against the law,” he said. “Those found in violation will face appropriate disciplinary consequences, up to and including criminal charges if warranted.”

Gwinnett County police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police. Anonymous reports can be submitted through GCPS Tips, mobile app, or via a desktop or laptop at P3Campus.com/5105. They can also submit anonymous concerns by texting “GCPS” to 738477.