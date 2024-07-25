Gwinnett police asking for public assistance in homicide investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection to a homicide.

According to an updated release issued recently, the suspect is described as “a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with a slim build. He was last seen walking on Bethesda Church Road near Hidden Dr in unincorporated Lawrenceville.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The case was opened as a homicide after the body of a missing Lawrenceville man was found in his truck.

According to a press release issued by Gwinnett PD, at approximately 12:30 am on July 3, officers responded to the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail to check on a parked truck. When officers looked inside the vehicle, they discovered the body of Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez (40-year-old male, Lawrenceville). Rodriguez was previously reported missing by his wife on July 1. She told officers that Rodriguez never came home that afternoon and was last seen leaving in the truck that day.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, according to authorities, who also say the motive for this incident is unknown.