Gwinnett police are searching for robbery suspect

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to GCPD press release, on September 7, at approximately 2:00 a.m.,a man identified as Yago Reyes, 27, is allegedly seen on surveillance video getting into a verbal argument with the victim behind the Shell gas station on 1515 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

“After a few minutes of arguing, the suspect is seen producing an edged weapon from his waistband area and placing it against the victim’s neck,” the release states.

From there, police say a struggle ensued between the two, causing the victim to sustain a cut to his hand. The suspect then fled the area on foot with the victim’s bookbag.

Reyes is described as a Hispanic male, about five foot eight inches tall and 175 pounds. Detectives believe the suspect might also be linked to other robberies in the area, and he is believed to be armed.

Police are seeking Reyes with arrest warrants on the charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Police urge anyone who sees him, to contact 911.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.