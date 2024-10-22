Local

Gwinnett murder suspect arrested in Newton County

Gullen Arron Gullen

The suspect in a Gwinnett County murder case has been arrested in Newton County by Covington police.

Aaron Gullen, 26, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say he is currently in Newton County Jail, awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County.

He is charged with killing Marianna Guillen, 24, of Norcross on Monday at their apartment on Gwinnett Station Circle in Tucker.

Gwinnett police responded to a shooting at the apartment around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot to death. An officer on the scene had said on Monday that the suspect was in a relationship with the victim.

