Gwinnett M.E. asking for help identifying body found at construction site

NORCROSS, Ga. — Graphic Content Warning: Images published below may be potentially harmful to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the body of a man found dead in an unincorporated area of Norcross.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the remains of a Hispanic male were found on August 7 near Live Oak Parkway.

Officers responded to the area after a caller said construction workers found a body near a new construction site.

Gwinnett County officers, detectives, and investigators arrived where the body was found and took the body to the county morgue for an autopsy.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, according to police.

Now, the M.E. is working to identify the man.

As described by police, the man is a Hispanic male, between 20 to 50 years old. He is approximately 5′2″ to 5′6″ and weighed between 130 to 150 pounds.

When he was found, the man was wearing blue jeans, sized 30x34, a grey GAP brand tank top, blue-red-white plaid pajama pants, a white metal beaded necklace, a white pair of socks with lime green stripes on the foot, a black belt, and a tan or light brown Nike hoodie.

The man also had a variety of tattoos on his arms. Police released images of the tattoos, as well as descriptions of them.

Gwinnett Co. Medical Examiner working to identify body

Police described the man as having “a tattoo on his left forearm with the words ‘John 3:16′ and a Rosary with a Cross.” The right forearm has two nautical stars and the word “Maria” with wings.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at 678-442-3160.

