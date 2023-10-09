Gwinnett man’s disappearance now being investigated as a homicide, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man vanished after family said he left his home for a date in Buckhead and never returned. His disappearance has now prompted a homicide investigation.

Leondre Flynt’s family hasn’t seen the 21-year-old or heard from him since July 29.

Video last showed Flynt leaving his Loganville home with a change of clothes and a bag around his shoulder.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke to family members in August who said Flynt is not one to ignore his family and his job.

“This is so much not like him not to get in contact,” said his cousin Shannon Wilson. “He’s been at the same job for the last three years I believe, and never missed a day at work.”

The Atlanta Police Department took over the case and confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Flynt’s disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide.

An incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows that officers responded to an apartment complex off Colonial Holmes Drive NW on August 16. Police executed a search warrant and collected evidence that pointed to a homicide.

Police said officials in Detroit, Mich. found Flynt’s abandoned GMC Canyon truck.

Atlanta investigators now believe that Flynt was killed. His body has not been recovered.

Anyone with information about his disappearance can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

