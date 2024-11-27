Gwinnett man arrested for operating chop shop; police recover vehicles, drugs, and stolen handgun

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett police arrested a man for operating a chop shop and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs, and a stolen handgun on Wednesday, November 27.

After receiving a call from a man who said his mini-excavator that had a GPS tracker on it had been stolen, Detectives from the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit obtained a search warrant for 846 Rockbridge Way in Norcross.

After searching the residence of 46-year-old Larry Dobbs, detectives recover $100,000 worth of stolen property including two excavators, a stolen SUV, three vehicles with altered VIN’s, two stolen motorcycles, a trailer, fentanyl and oxycodone, and a stolen handgun.

Dobbs is now in the Gwinnett County Jail.

He has been charged with operating a Chop Shop, Theft by Taking, Felony Theft by Receiving three times, Misdemeanor Theft by Receiving, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance two times, Felony Altered VIN three time, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.