Local

Gwinnett man arrested for operating chop shop; police recover vehicles, drugs, and stolen handgun

Gwinnett Chop Shop arrest (Gwinnett County PD)

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett police arrested a man for operating a chop shop and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs, and a stolen handgun on Wednesday, November 27.

After receiving a call from a man who said his mini-excavator that had a GPS tracker on it had been stolen, Detectives from the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit obtained a search warrant for 846 Rockbridge Way in Norcross.

After searching the residence of 46-year-old Larry Dobbs, detectives recover $100,000 worth of stolen property including two excavators, a stolen SUV, three vehicles with altered VIN’s, two stolen motorcycles, a trailer, fentanyl and oxycodone, and a stolen handgun.

Dobbs is now in the Gwinnett County Jail.

He has been charged with operating a Chop Shop, Theft by Taking, Felony Theft by Receiving three times, Misdemeanor Theft by Receiving, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance two times, Felony Altered VIN three time, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!