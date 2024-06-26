Gwinnett man accused of groping jogger could be linked to other public indecency case

A Gwinnett County man arrested for allegedly groping a teen on a jog could also be linked to another disturbing public indecency case at a Lilburn park while children practiced baseball, according to police.

Brittany Watson says she was at Lions Club Park in Lilburn on June 11 when a man in a neon shirt walked up to a drinking fountain and exposed himself while children practiced nearby on the baseball and softball fields.

“He was just way too comfortable exposing himself out like that in the middle of a very busy park,” she told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “He gave predatory vibes.”

She says he pulled down his pants and relieved himself before leaving and acting aggressively in the distance.

He left before Lilburn police could stop and question him.

On Sunday afternoon, an 18-year-old on a jog a couple of miles away on Indian Trail Lilburn Road told police she had to fight off a man who groped her, then tried to grab her at around 2:30 p.m.

Lilburn Police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Jones on Sunday night after he matched the description of the man in a video recorded by the victim, according to police.

Now investigators are working to determine if he is the same person from the Lilburn park incident.

“That’s really concerning for me,” said Watson. “Just knowing that there’s a lot of families out there.”

Watson says it was tough to make out the man’s face from the park incident but she’s working with investigators.

Police say Jones is homeless.

Many in the community hope he can get help before he’s released from jail.

“What if he got the nerve to do something else?” asked Watson.

Regarding the incident at Lions Club Park, a spokesperson for Gwinnett County sent a statement that reads:

“Gwinnett Parks and Recreation became aware of the situation after being notified by local law enforcement. We are committed to ensuring our parks are safe and accessible for everyone. We encourage anyone who witnesses concerning behavior to report it to the appropriate authorities immediately.”