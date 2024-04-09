Gwinnett father of 2 dies after crane partially collapses at Florida construction site

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A construction worker and Gwinnett County father of two died in a tragic accident while on the job in Florida.

Jorge De La Torre died on Thursday after part of a crane fell onto a bridge in Fort Lauderdale. An operator was lifting a piece of the crane at the top of a nearby building when it collapsed, Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

“Unfortunately, one of the workers had fallen with the load off of the building and succumbed to those injuries,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said at a news conference.

Police and fire officials identified the worker as 27-year-old Jorge De La Torre from Gwinnett County. He is survived by his wife and their 5-year-old and 2-year-old children.

“Jorge, a Georgia native, like many times before traveled to Florida for work, but unfortunately our family will not be blessed to see him come home safely this time,” Joselyn Farias wrote in a GoFundMe.

Farias remembers her husband as a loving father, partner, son and brother. The family is now trying to raise the money to travel to Florida and bring him home for his funeral.

“To say I have no words is an understatement, I deeply appreciate everyone for their prayers, thoughts and kind words and support during this difficult time,” she wrote.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened up an investigation into the crane collapse, according to WPLG.