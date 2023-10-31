Local

Gwinnett County will open 5 warming stations when overnight temps drop

cold weather Emma Norman bundles up against the frigid temperatures at Five Points MARTA station in Atlanta as she heads to work Wednesday morning. (JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have warming stations available as temperatures dip close to freezing.

Between November 2023 and March 2024, five warming stations will be open when overnight temperatures reach 35 degrees or below.

The stations will operate from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

For real-time updates and information on the warming station locations, visit GwinnettOneStop.com or call 770.822.8850.

The stations are located in Buford, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Norcross, and Snellville.

