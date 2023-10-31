Gwinnett County will open 5 warming stations when overnight temps drop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have warming stations available as temperatures dip close to freezing.

Between November 2023 and March 2024, five warming stations will be open when overnight temperatures reach 35 degrees or below.

The stations will operate from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

For real-time updates and information on the warming station locations, visit GwinnettOneStop.com or call 770.822.8850.

The stations are located in Buford, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Norcross, and Snellville.

