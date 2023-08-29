Gwinnett County school bus involved in crash with kids on board

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County school bus has been involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

A channel 2 news chopper flew over the crash scene at Highway 29 and Patterson Road and saw the wrecked bus and at least one other car in the street. The damage to both vehicles appeared extensive.

Police say three cars and the bus were involved in the accident.

They say there were children on board the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries or what led up to the crash.