Gwinnett County police searching for man who walked into home, showered, stole house key

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Gwinnett County are reminding you to lock your doors. All of them.

Police are searching for a man who on the morning of February 5, went into a home on Cannings Lake Court in Lawrenceville.

He was able to gain access into the home by walking through an unlocked basement door.

Gwinnett Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo said once inside, the man took a shower, stole a folding knife, a lighter, and a key to the residence.

The homeowner confronted him and the man fled the scene before police arrived.

Police describe the suspect as an older white male with a slender build. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.