Gwinnett County police offering firearm safety and security courses

The Gwinnett County Police Department is offering the community firearm safety and security courses on Thursday.

The courses provide gun owners the opportunity to refresh their knowledge and comfortability and also offer tips for new gun owners.

Seasoned professionals will teach the best practices for responsibly owning and storing firearms, proper handling techniques, and more.

According to the National Institute for Health Care Management, 118 people died each day from a gun-related incident in 2023. In 2019, there were 39,493 deaths from gun-related incidents in the United States. In 2023, there were 43,163 deaths from gun-related incidents.

There was an increase during 2021 and 2022 with 47,438 deaths and 47,509 deaths respectively, officials add.

The class will be held on April 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Precinct at 6160 Crescent Dr. in Norcross.

Police officials say youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Seating for the course is limited.

To reserve a spot in the course, click here.