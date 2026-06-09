Gwinnett County police need help finding missing 15-year-old girl

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for since last week.

Police said 15-year-old London Henville was reported missing by her father after she left her Lawrenceville home between 1 and 3 a.m. on June 2.

She has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center databases to assist law enforcement in locating missing persons.

“Since being reported missing, it was discovered that London traveled to residences in Atlanta, DeKalb County and Clayton County,” Gwinnett County police said.

Detectives said they are actively investigating her whereabouts and using multiple resources to locate her.

Investigators believe she may have been using multiple people’s phones to communicate with others.

London is described as a Black female, 15, 5-foot-7, about 130 pounds, with long braids.

Anyone with information regarding London’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.