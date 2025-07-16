Gwinnett County police need help finding missing 11-year-old girl

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Gwinnett County on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m., the family of Samantha Mendoza Castellano contacted 911 to report her missing.

Castellano was last seen leaving her home in the 3000 block of Satellite Boulevard, within the Summit Station Apartment Complex in unincorporated Duluth between 3-4 a.m., Gwinnett County police say.

She was wearing a blue sweatshirt with the word “Los Angeles” and a picture of Ice Cube, along with black baggy bell-bottom jeans.

She is described as a Hispanic female, around 4-foot-7 tall and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know where Samantha may be is asked to call detectives at 770.513.5300.