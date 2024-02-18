Gwinnett County man shot to death during fight involving large group of people

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting.

Snellville police said that on Saturday at 10:45 p.m., officers received reports of a fight that had broken out between a large group of people on Scenic Highway.

As officers arrived, they heard gunshots. Officials said that officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.





©2024 Cox Media Group