Gwinnett County man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 sexual assault of woman in her home

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — An Auburn man is sentenced to life plus 90 years to serve consecutively in the sexual assault of a woman in Gwinnett County in 2022.

53-year-old Christopher Raymond Clamp is found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman after forcing his way into her home, beating her, and holding her against her will for two days.

His formal charges are aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, aggravated stalking, felony battery-family violence, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and misdemeanor hindering an emergency telephone call.

It took the jury just 35 minutes to find Clamp guilty.

“We hope this verdict and sentence helps this victim recover from the trauma the defendant inflicted on her,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Her bravery to face him in court is an important part of her healing journey.”

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.