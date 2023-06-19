Gwinnett County man drowns while trying to secure son’s lifejacket

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was helping secure his son’s life jacket on a boating trip.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said on Friday, Georgia Game Wardens received reports of a drowning at Paynes Creek Boat Ramp on Lake Hartwell.

According to witnesses, 45-year-old Contstantin Pascal of Lawrenceville was pulling his son on a tube on the water when he noticed the child’s life jacket had become unfastened.

When he entered the water to help the child, authorities said Pascal did not resurface.

Soon after, officials said a passerby rescued the child from the water and took him to the boat ramp.

Game Wardens and local authorities conducted a search with SONAR, surface searches and utilized divers in several locations around the lake.

The DNR said on Saturday at 6:40 p.m., Pascal’s body was recovered 43 feet underwater.

Authorities have not provided information regarding the son’s condition.

Additional information surrounding the investigation has not been released.

©2023 Cox Media Group