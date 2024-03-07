Gwinnett County man arrested for soliciting child after multi-agency investigation

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A multi-agency, undercover investigation in Gwinnett County ended with a man arrested for soliciting a child to commit sexual acts online.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Jermaine Morgan, 48 of Snellville, was under investigation beginning in early January.

Police said on Jan. 2, officers from the Millen Police Department began an undercover chat investigation with a suspect who thought he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl.

That suspect, Morgan, “acknowledged the age of the decoy in the chat and maintained a sexual conversation with the decoy,” police said.

He then asked the decoy teenaged girl for “obscene images of herself while discussing sexual actions” with them.

Morgan is also said to have sent images of his genitals to the decoy, according to police.

Millen police determined that he lived in Snellville and asked for assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Detectives with GCPD confirmed the suspect’s identity as Morgan and were able to get warrants for his arrest and he was apprehended on Wednesday.

Now Morgan is at the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of obscene internet contact with a child and child molestation by electronic device. He’s incarcerated without bond, according to police.