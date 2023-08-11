Gwinnett County family thankful to escape house fire caused by lightning strike

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is thankful to have escaped a house fire caused by a lightning strike during Monday’s storms.

The Robertson family is leaning on support from their lacrosse community, friends, family, and neighbors to help rebuild after their Suwanee home was deemed a total loss.

Gwinnett County firefighters with Station 10 and 14 responded to the home on Aldeburgh Court Monday evening at around 7 p.m. with help from neighboring fire stations to put out the flames.

“The house shook and everything just went dark,” Jennifer Robertson said.

She was home with her son and her husband Monday and recalls the impact of the lighting strike.

“Ceilings were falling and walls were on fire,” she said.

The strike happened right over her son’s bedroom as he was inside studying.

“I look to my left, look up, and walls, everything was on fire,” said 15-year-old Gareth Robertson Jr.

They grabbed their dogs and ran outside to safety, escaping any injuries, but leaving behind a house destroyed by flames.

“I just want to cry,” Jennifer said. “We built our dream house. My father-in-law who passed in September is a builder and this is one of the last things he helped build.”

It didn’t take long for neighbors to offer up clothes and food, relatives to offer up their own homes, and the family’s lacrosse community to step in.

By Thursday, the North Gwinnett Lacrosse Association had helped raise more than $26,000 to help the Robertsons get through challenging times.

“It makes you feel so loved,” said Robertson. “And makes you appreciate your friends and community so much more.”

