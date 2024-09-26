Local

Gwinnett County confirms resident bitten by rabid raccoon in Lilburn

LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County confirmed a resident was bitten by a rabid raccoon on Monday.

According to the county, the attack happened on Monday, Sept. 23 in Lilburn in the area of Catamount Way.

After the attack, the raccoon tested positive for rabies, according to the county.

Officials said the bite victim received immediate medical attention and the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale County Public Health Department advised those living in the area to be cautious and avoid animals behaving strangely.

Resident pet owners should make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, according to the county, and strictly quarantine any unvaccinated dogs or cats for four months if exposed to a rabid animal.

Pets should be vaccinated three months into the quarantine, a month before release, the county said.

Anyone, or anyone whose child has been, bitten or scratched by stray animals or an animal suspected to be rabid should immediately seek medical care and treatment, then contact GNR Public Health.

To report animals behaving in unusual ways to have it picked up should call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.


