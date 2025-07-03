Gwinnett County authorities remind public about importance of having working smoke alarms

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County authorities are issuing a reminder about having a functioning fire and smoke alarm inside your home.

"According to the National Fire Prevention Association, the ability to get out of your home during a fire depends on advance warning from smoke alarms and thoughtful planning," said the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

People can be left with as little as one or two minutes to escape a home once an alarm sounds and officials say every second counts.

A closed door could potentially slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire, officials add. Having smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping areas is key.

Alarms should also be on every floor of a home.

For a free smoke alarm inspection, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials say you can schedule a Home Safety Survey.