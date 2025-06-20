Gwinnett County announces summer meal program

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County government announced the return of the summer meals program that provides free meals for kids and adults with disabilities.

Gwinnett County officials say adults with disabilities and those who are 18 and younger are provided free breakfast and lunch every weekday.

“The Gwinnett Summer Meals Program is a county-administered program, offering shelf-stable meals available for curbside pickup at select locations," officials said.

The free meals are provided weekdays between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. every week day until Aug. 1.

Officials say the program provides curbside pickup so drivers don’t have to leave their cars.

For more information, visit: GwinnettSummerMeals.com.