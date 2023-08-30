Gwinnett authorities searching for woman accused of ‘unprovoked stabbing’

Gwinnett County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of a “seemingly unprovoked stabbing” in Norcross.

According to a press release, on Sunday, August 27, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a gas station on Jimmy Carter Blvd around 11 p.m.

“Officers met with a victim who had a laceration to the side of his face,” the Gwinnett Police Department said in a statement. “The lead detective assigned to the case was able to view security footage and identify the suspect as Keareah Mercedes Harris.”

In the security footage, 24-year-old Harris, of Decatur, appears to follow the victim into the gas station.

Authorities said you can then see her swiping at the victim’s face with “some type of razor blade, causing a laceration.”

Gwinnett police added that the attack appears to be “random and unprovoked.”

Harris is now wanted for aggravated assault and battery.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.





