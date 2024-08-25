Gwinnett Animal Welfare urges residents to adopt pets in annual ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption drive

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is urging residents to open their homes, and hearts, to pets.

The organization joined shelters and rescues across the nation for the Clear the Shelters adoption drive over the weekend.

This initiative is part of an annual campaign to place shelter pets in loving homes.

On Saturday afternoon, Gwinnett Animal Welfare offered free pet adoptions and hosted a Clear the Shelters celebration at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center.

During the event, attendees experienced hands-on activities, crafts, music, local vendors, and more.

All adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and most pets are able to go home the same day as adoption.

The county said more than one million pets have been adopted through the nationwide campaign since 2015.

This is Gwinnett’s seventh year participating in the event.

For those interested in adoption, visit GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com to find available pets.



