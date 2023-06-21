Local

Gunman wanted in deadly triple shooting near police station found dead in Atlanta, GBI says

Shooting near Barnesville Police Department (WSB-TV)

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — A triple shooting left one dead and two injured near a Georgia police station on Tuesday evening.

Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that officers at the station on Mill Street heard gunshots around 6 p.m. and ran a street over to find three people shot in a car.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the trio, two women and a man, were the victims of a drive-by shooting. One of the women, 33-year-old Yasmine Wright, died from her injuries. The other two victims are in the hospital.

The conditions of the surviving victims are unclear.

The suspect, 33-year-old Eric Spradley, was later found dead in Atlanta from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

