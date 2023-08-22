Gunman had chilling words for teen shot, likely paralyzed after Clayton County football game

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A high school senior may never walk again after a gunman shot him after as he left a football game in Clayton County.

Isaiah Thomas was shot three times during an attempted robbery outside Tara Stadium Friday night after the Jonesboro High School vs. Mount Zion High School football game.

Isaiah’s mother said her son was shot three times and one of the bullets hit his spine.

“The doctors are saying he really doesn’t have a chance of walking right now,” Tyiesha Bussie said.

Bussie said the gunman shot Thomas in the parking lot as he waited for an Uber with his little brother. Thomas used to be a student at Jonesboro High School and is now a senior at Dutchtown High School.

Bussie said the gunman, who hasn’t been identified or caught, demanded that Thomas give up his belongings before shooting him.

“‘Give me everything, or I’m going to kill you on God,’” Bussie said the gunman told her son.

Bussie said Thomas’ brother saw the shooting unfold and held Thomas after he was shot, once in the shoulder, once in the lung and once in the spine. He remains in intensive care.

She now wants more lighting and more security at the stadium. She also wants the shooter identified and arrested.

Thomas’ sister, Tatiana Brimidge, said she thinks someone knows who shot her brother.

“Kids do talk,” Brimidge said. “And if you guys know anything, please say something.”

Since the shooting, the school district is now requiring clear bags to get into the stadium. Weapons detection devices will also continue to be used.

Thomas’ family said he still has a long road to recovery. Thomas says he is an aspiring basketball player and software engineer and hopes to continue his recovery at the Shepherd Spinal Center.

“I did not ask to be shot and I did not entice this violent crime on myself,” Thomas wrote on GoFundMe. “One of the bullets severed my spinal cord and is lodged in my spine. I am asking for your help to pay for rehabilitation at Shepard’s Center in Atlanta, Ga. Anything you can give is a blessing.”

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with his medical expenses.





©2023 Cox Media Group