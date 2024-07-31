GSU preparing for another ‘very large crowd’ as convocation center gets ready for Trump rally

ATLANTA — Crews are already busy transforming the Georgia State University Convocation Center from a Democratic rally to a Republican one.

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally at the center Tuesday night and this weekend, former President Donald Trump will hold his own there.

Republicans say that they are expecting the same thing when Trump arrives for his rally on Saturday.

Nearly 10,000 people gave Harris a standing ovation as she arrived at the GSU Convocation Center Tuesday.

It was the largest campaign event for Harris since President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside and endorsed her for president.

Harris believes Georgia is now back in play.

“Georgia, it’s good to be back and I am very clear the path to the White House runs right through this state,” Harris said.

Democratic Party of Georgia chairwoman Nikema Williams said that volunteers have signed up since Harris joined the race.

“In the first day, 24 hours when she announced, we had over 1,000 volunteers sign up with the Democratic Party of Georgia to volunteer to get her over the victory line,” Williams said.

Georgia GOP chairman Josh McKoon said he expects the same sized crowd -- nearly 10,000 -- and he expects them to be enthusiastic.

Trump has held big rallies in Georgia before, but never in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

“I think the president always inspires a lot of people to come from great distances to support him, and I think there will be a lot of people in metro Atlanta as well,” McKoon said.

Trump’s rally will be at the GSU Convocation Center on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.