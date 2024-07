There is heavy police activity on the downtown connector I-75/85 northbound as police are investigating a crash involving a GSP officer.

The condition of the officer is not known at this time.

The crash in under the Freedom Parkway overpass at Exit 248C. The two left lanes are closed.

Expect downtown delays and use I-285 as an alternate route.

