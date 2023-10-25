GSP chase along I-16 leaves truck in flames, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect’s truck caught fire after allegedly leading police on a chase in Bibb County.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Oct. 7.

Bibb County deputies said they were called to help Georgia State Patrol with a chase on Pio Nono Avenue and Eisenhower Parkway.

Georgia State Patrol said they tried to stop a Chevy Silverado for a traffic violation on Second Street near Emery Highway.

Troopers reported that the driver, later identified as Reggie Leonard Plummer, 44, failed to yield and drove off onto Interstate 16.

After a lengthy chase, Plummer began driving recklessly and authorities said he did not have any regard for public safety.

Eventually, Plummer tried to use the on-ramp onto Interstate 75 from Arkwright Road and crashed into an embankment, GSP said.

Bibb County said Plummer was then reportedly removed from his truck, which caught fire, along with a passenger.

He was then arrested and found to be wanted on an active warrant.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The passenger’s identity was not released.