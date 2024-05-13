Group traveling from Chicago caught in stolen car with stolen gun and drugs in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five people traveling from Chicago were arrested in Gwinnett County after police found drugs and a stolen gun inside the stolen car they were driving.

On April 4, officers located a stolen vehicle with help from the Gwinnett County police aviation unit in the parking lot of 1625 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

After interviewing the five suspects, officers learned the group traveled from Chicago, visiting multiple states, before arriving in metro Atlanta.

During a search of the stolen car, officers found a stolen gun and drugs.

Aniyah Falon Barber, 23, of Chicago, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Laroy Allen-Burse, 33, of Atlanta, Marquise T. Ellison, 27, of Chicago, Lamont William Hall, Jr., 32, of Chicago, and Dominique Bell, 37, of Indiana, were charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Hall also had multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

All five suspects were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.