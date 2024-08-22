Group drives hours to visit abandoned GA hospital they saw on TikTok. Now they’re facing charges

NEWNAN, Ga. — A group of four north Georgians saw an abandoned hospital in Newnan while scrolling TikTok and decided to pay it a visit.

The old Newnan Hospital was shut down in 2012 and has sat empty since then, according to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Earlier this week, Newnan police were called to the hospital after a security guard spotted four people inside and saw one of them with a gun.

They were later identified as Brandon Baird, 19, Atlanta McCure, 18, Madison Perez, 18, and Gavin Shoilekov, 21. McCure is from Jasper and the others have addresses listed in Ellijay.

After they were spotted, all four ran out of the building. Newnan officers found a shirtless Baird and chased him down the street until he was arrested.

The other three were seen walking towards the Coweta County Jail and taken into custody.

They said that Shoilekov had a gun, but threw it when they were leaving the hospital.

Officers found a window that had been smashed from the inside, which security officers confirmed was not already there.

Perez’s car was found near the hospital and towed off.



